Rockets get their first crack at handing the Jazz a loss

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Jazz SB Nation Blog: SLC DUNK

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr.

Jazz: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Jarred Vanderbilt, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk

Will tonight be the night that the Rockets get off their early season schneid? Houston takes on their surprisingly unbeaten foes from Salt Lake City in the first game of a home-and-away series between these two teams. Securing this victory at home would be a nice gift for the fans before the team goes on a four game road trip to close out the month. And if not for the fans, do it for Mad Max!

