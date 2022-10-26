Rockets and Jazz have a rematch

Utah Jazz (3-1) vs. Houston Rockets (1-3) October 26, 2022, 8:00 p.m. CT
Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Uath
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Jazz SB Nation Blog: SLC DUNK
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr.
Jazz: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Jarred Vanderbilt, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk
The Rockets and Jazz are back at again after Houston won it’s first game of the year and handed Utah their first loss just two days ago. This time, the game’s in Salt Lake City, however, so there’s a good chance of a different outcome tonight.
Nonetheless, Houston will be hoping to build some momentum with another win, which would build some more confidence for this young core.
Don’t forget to read AK’s preview before the game and let’s go Rockets!
