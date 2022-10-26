Rockets and Jazz have a rematch

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Uath

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Jazz SB Nation Blog: SLC DUNK

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr.

Jazz: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Jarred Vanderbilt, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk

The Rockets and Jazz are back at again after Houston won it’s first game of the year and handed Utah their first loss just two days ago. This time, the game’s in Salt Lake City, however, so there’s a good chance of a different outcome tonight.

Nonetheless, Houston will be hoping to build some momentum with another win, which would build some more confidence for this young core.

Don’t forget to read AK’s preview before the game and let’s go Rockets!