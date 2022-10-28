Rockets Blazers: Talkin’, Trailin’, Blazin’.

Tonight the Rockets take on the Portland Trailblazers at 9PM CST.

There is apparently another Houston sports team playing tonight as well. Some of you may be watching that. Some of you may even be attending the spectacle. I hope so!

Anyhow, Portland is off to a frisky start, as the roster changes seem to have done the Trailblazers some good. Damian Lillard is out tonight with a calf strain, but normally he’s paired with Anfernee Simons who broke through last year, and this year had a nearly perfect Klay Thompson-esque quarter of scorching hot shooting in his last game.

The Rockets lost on the road in a disjointed effort, but perhaps the trend of the past two seasons of never, ever, having a complete roster available for even one game might be broken. Alperen Sengun may return from injury and JaeSean Tate is back as well, so that’s the whole squad. Wait, no, TyTy Washington and Bruno Fernando are out, still. One day, maybe.

Anyhow, I won’t be recapping you tonight, as I can’t easily watch this game where I live.