Bruno Fernando’s two-way contract converted to a long-term deal

The Houston Rockets have reportedly converted Bruno Fernando's two-way contract to a four-year, $10 million long-term deal.

Houston Rockets center Bruno Fernando has agreed on a four-year, $10.9 million deal, his agents Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Fernando will have his two-way contract coverted to this new long-term deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2022

The Rockets are in the process of finding a backup for Alperen Sengun. They currently have Usman Garuba, Boban Marjanovich, who came over in the Christian Wood trade, and Willie Cauley-Stein, who wasn't added to the training camp or preseason roster. However, with this signing, their confidence in Fernando is growing, as evident by the new deal he reportedly has signed.

In last night's game, Fernando continued to provide something the Rockets have missed since the Clint Capela days: A rim-running big who can play above the rim. Fernando showed great chemistry on multiple pick-and-rolls with Kevin Porter Jr, finishing with 8 points, 3 rebounds, and a block in only 11 minutes of play, as the Rockets destroyed the Spurs by 38 points.

After the game, Coach Silas discussed how Fernando provides them with a different type of athleticism from Sengun. It was on full display last night in limited minutes. Even in his limited time last year, Fernando showed flashes of being the perfect compliment to Alperen Sengun.

The Rockets will have to make a move before the season starts, as they will be over the 15-player max with the new signing. It was recently reported that the Rockets waived Ty Jerome and plan on buying out Moe Harkless. One thing is for sure with each passing game, Fernando is solidifying himself as the Rockets preferred option at the backup center spot.