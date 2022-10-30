Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns game preview

Unlike Friday night’s game, the Houston Rockets are not competing for attention with the Houston Astros tonight. That should help get some more fans watching this young Rockets squad.

Basically, the story of Houston’s season so far is that they’ve given up 108 or more points in all six games so far this season. They’ve allowed 115+ in four of those contests. That’s not a recipe for success, but with Houston’s lack of interior defense, it doesn’t appear to be an easily fixable problem. And if it was, Stephen Silas and his staff would have figured it out last season when it was also the team’s biggest issue. It’s frustrating that Houston did little handle its biggest bugaboo in the offseason, but the draft choices of Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason at least speak to an increased focus to defend on the perimeter.

The Phoenix Suns are 4-1 this season, with their only loss coming on the road to the (healthy) Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns are giving up the third-fewest points per game in the league, and have the best point differential in the Association early in this season.

Per Jonathan Feigen, Houston will be without Eric Gordon (rest, basically). Jabari Smith Jr. is questionable. Bruno Fernando remains out.

For the Suns, Deandre Ayton sprained an ankle and will be out for at least a week.

Tip-off is at 8pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest