Rockets continue road trip against Suns

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Suns SB Nation Blog: Bright Side of the Sun

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Bismack Biyombo

The Rockets continue a difficult western roadtrip with one of the better teams in the conference, and it’s the first night of a back-to-back to boot with another tough team in the Los Angeles Clippers on the docket on Monday.

Make sure you check out James’ piece from earlier today on Rockets expectations. It’s an important read with the team not looking great. And always, make sure you’re reading Armin’s preview.

It’s a late one tonight, but for those of you who stay up, here’s your thread. Let’s go Rockets!