Rockets lose again, fall to Suns 124-109

The Houston Rockets hung relatively tough with the Phoenix Suns for three quarters, but as young teams often do, they fell apart down the stretch and lost to 124-109 for their third straight defeat and to fall to 1-6 on the season.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the way for Houston and continues to be their best player, as he went for 26 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, but Houston’s defense was once again atrocious, allowing the Suns to shoot 53.6 percent from the field, and that’s definitely not going to get it done against one the league’s best teams.

Jalen Green continued to slump with his shot, going just 5-for-18 from the field for 15 points, and if the Rockets are going to make any headway, they’re going to need Green to be better than he’s been of late.

Jabari Smith Jr. also continues to struggle. He finished with 8 points, 7 rebounds and a block on just 2-for-8 shooting, and the Rockets are going to need to get him more and better opportunities. While he has been struggling shooting, the only way to bust a slump is keep on hoisting them, and I’d like to see some more creative ways of getting him some looks, and that’s on Stephen Silas.

Alperen Sengun had another solid game, going for 16 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists on 6-for-10 shooting from the field, but he, Porter and Green were your only Rockets in double figures.

Tari Eason finished with 9 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a steal on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting, but he only received 12 total minutes of court time. We need more Eason. Usman Garuba also had 12 minutes and grabbed 7 boards. Josh Christopher finally got some court time, playing 13 minutes and getting 7 points and 5 boards.

The Suns were led by Devin Booker, who finished with 30 points and 6 assists and Chris Paul, who had 10 points and 15 dimes against his old squad.

It doesn’t get any easier for Houston tonight on a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers.