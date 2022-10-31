Rockets Play Samhain SEGBABA at Clippers

Los Angeles Clippys (2-4) vs. Houston Rockets (1-6) October 31, 2022, 9:30 p.m. CT
Location: Formerly Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Clippys SB Nation Blog: Clipsnation.com
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Clippers: Reggie “Mr. October” Jackson, George Anthony Paul Clifton “Four First Names”, Norman “Bates” Powell, Marcus “The Other” Morris VIII, Ivica “Pants” Zubac
The Rockets continue their difficult western roadtrip with the Los Angeles Clippers on deck for Monday, Halloween Night.
Houston fans might, just might, be watching another game tonight, but if we’re in a good mood after that game ends, the Rockets might bring us down. Or cheer us up, anything is possible, as the Clippers haven’t had the start many imagined for them, with only one win more than the Rockets, with an easier schedule, and one fewer game.
Yes, that’s right, let’s all shed a tiny, tiny, tear for The Forklift & Co.
Anyhow, Go Astros, and Happy Halloween!
See you on the flip side of Samhain. I’ll have a recap for you on All Saints Day, or Dios De Los Muertes if you prefer.
