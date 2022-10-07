Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors game preview

The Houston Rockets look for an encore of their preseason opener tonight when they welcome the Toronto Raptors to the Toyota Center. Tonight is the second of four total preseason games, and this contest marks the final home game of the slate of games that don’t count.

Houston’s opener against the San Antonio Spurs was a salve for Rockets fans. After watching Jabari look pedestrian in the Las Vegas Summer League, it was great to see the rookie have a great game with the varsity squad. Alas, both Jabari and Eric Gordon will be out tonight. That pushes Stephen Silas’s starter decision back a few more days.

Tonight is about continuing the solid play from Monday, plus about figuring out who will round out Houston’s rotation. And it’s always about getting to watch more Tari Eason. We could get our first sighting of players from the Oklahoma City trade (Derrick Favors, Maurice Harkless, and Theo Maledon).

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest