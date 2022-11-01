Double the fun this Tuesday on TNT

Your Houston Rockets are off tonight, but that doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in a little shooty hoops action. What if I told you that you can indulge in some basketball AND also live on the edge at the same time, much like you do during Rockets’ games?

TNT is back again with another Tuesday night doubleheader as we delve further into the young season. However, if you really want to know where the thrill is at, the answer lies within DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tonight, you’ll get to see the Chicago Bulls try to find their rhythm as they take on the mercurial Brooklyn Nets at 6:30PM CST. Stay tuned for the nightcap as there should be an exciting matchup between Anthony Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves and Devin Booker’s Phoenix Suns at 9:00PM CST.

For the first game, I’m particularly interested in seeing which one of these teams will break their early season woes as they hope to not slip too far down in the Eastern Conference standings. The spread is super close for this game with Brooklyn favored (-1.5) on the second night of a home back-to-back. I’d probably lean towards some player and team props for this game.

The Bulls haven’t been scoring at a particularly high pace early on, but they’ve also been without Zach LaVine for a few games. He’s questionable tonight as he manages his knee, but if he plays, I think it’s safe to take the Bulls over on 115.5 total points (-120) as they face off against a Nets team giving up 120 points per game on the season. That defense isn’t great, especially as Ben Simmons has been in-and-out of the lineup with his own injuries.

If you really want to be frisky, parlay that with a DeMar DeRozan prop to score the first basket (+550) and your $10 wager ($5 on each bet) will net you an easy $41.66. DeMar has been rising to the occasion versus the league’s elites so I could see him going hard at Kevin Durant at the onset of the game.

Moving onto the second game, you might as pick up some easy coins with the Suns spread as they are favored (-4). I’d like to choose Minny here, but they’ve yet to be tested with a serious challenger this season, so I’ll go with the more proven team at home. That being said...I’m also shooting for the moon here, so I’m parlaying this with an Anthony Edwards double-double (+1400)! He’s had three subpar games on the boards in a row, BUT I think he’ll take the Booker matchup personally and his aggression will be useful in all phases of the game. This $10 wager ($5 on each bet) will net you $86 if you hit, so thank me later (or understandably boo me if it doesn’t, I get it).

