Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game preview

The Houston Rockets finally wrap up the Frequent Fliers Road Trip tonight against the upstart New Orleans Pelicans. After tonight, the Rockets will spend the next two weeks in Texas, with only a quick trip to Dallas amongst a bevy of home contests.

The New Orleans Pelicans are an interesting team. They have a bunch of fun young players to go with a cadre of veterans who know their jobs and do them exceptionally well. They’ve missed a few games from their stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Even Herb Jones has missed four games, and as we learned last year from the media, he’s the next LeBron James. The Pels are 6-6, but own the fourth-best point differential in the West, which indicates that they’re probably better than their current 8th place slot would indicate. Time will tell.

Houston played one of their best games of the season against Toronto, but a poor second quarter and the lack of a finishing kick were their downfall. With Houston’s overall inexperience and seemingly invisible offensive system, it’s going to take four good quarters to beat any team that isn’t in the tanking race.

For Houston, Jae’Sean Tate and Bruno Fernando remain out. New Orleans has no one on the injury report as of Friday evening.

The Houston Rockets will tip off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30pm CT.