Rockets look to get back in win column vs. Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) vs. Houston Rockets (2-10) November 12, 2022, 7:30 p.m. CT
Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
TV: NBA TV
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Pelicans SB Nation Blog: The Bird Writes
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas
The Rockets are finishing up a road trip tonight when they head down to Louisiana to take on the Pelicans. They are currently tied for the worst record in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers, so whether you take that as a good thing (Wembanyama) or a bad thing (sucking again), is up to you.
Either way, make sure you check out AK’s preview before the game starts, and head over to Sling TV for a good place to access the games. You’ll help your TDS writers in the process. Links are in AK’s preview.
Go Rockets!
