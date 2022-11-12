Rockets look to get back in win column vs. Pelicans

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: NBA TV

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

The Rockets are finishing up a road trip tonight when they head down to Louisiana to take on the Pelicans. They are currently tied for the worst record in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers, so whether you take that as a good thing (Wembanyama) or a bad thing (sucking again), is up to you.

Either way, make sure you check out AK’s preview before the game starts, and head over to Sling TV for a good place to access the games. You’ll help your TDS writers in the process. Links are in AK’s preview.

Go Rockets!