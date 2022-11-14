Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers game preview

The Houston Rockets take on the Los Angeles Clippers for the third time this season. The Clippers have won both prior meetings, and the teams will wrap up their season series in the middle of January.

The Rockets got an incredible game out of Jalen Green against the Pelicans, and that loss should sting for Houston’s players and coaching staff. Now they face another team destined for a playoff spot.

For the Clippers, John Wall and Kawhi Leonard will be out. Houston is still missing Jae’Sean Tate and Bruno Fernando. Green is questionable with a sore right shoulder, per Jonathan Feigen.

With these injuries, the Rockets should have a decent shot at winning tonight. It would be nice to show the home fans some improvement. And it would be nice to see Jabari Smith Jr. have a nice night, but I’d warn against being worried about him this early in the season. Remember, people were calling Green a bust all the way to the All-Star break last year. And learning how to be a wing is the toughest thing for a rookie in the NBA. And who knows? Maybe one day he’ll be as good as tonight’s counterpart, Paul George.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest