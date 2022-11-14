Rockets pregame including an update on Jalen Green

The Houston Rockets have already taken on the Los Angles Clippers for the third time this season. The Clippers defeated the Rockets in the first two matchups, even though both have been close heading into crunch time. The Rockets are back home after another long road trip that concluded with a loss to the Pelicans. The Rockets have already played 10 road games and only three home games.

Pre-game update.

Coach Silas spoke to the media and stated that Jalen Green is available for tonight's game vs. the Clippers. Green had been questionable heading into the game tonight with a sore right shoulder. Coach Silas also mentioned that there isn't a timetable for a return for Bruno Fernando, and Jae’Sean Tate is out another two to three weeks.

Ty Ty Washington and Trevor Hudgins were recently called back to the Rockets from the Vipers but will be sent back to the Vipers later this week. Coach Silas said he wanted them back with the Rockets for a few days as the Vipers dont have a game until Thursday after their first win of the season last Friday.

Coach Silas also said that finally having some practice time since they will have more home games coming up will go a long way in helping the Rockets cut down on their league worst turnovers per game.