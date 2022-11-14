Rockets. Clippers. Again.

Los Angeles Clippys (7-6) vs. Houston Rockets (2-11) November 14, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: NBA TV

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Clippers SB Nation Blog: Clips Nation

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Clippers: Reggie “Mr. October” Jackson, Terrence Mann And His Earth Band, Four First Names, Marcus Morris Sr. III, Invincible Zubaz

Hey, the Rockets, and their putrid 2-11 record are finally back home, after a truly geographically weird, and slightly awful road trip. They’ll play the LA Clippers for the third time in 13 games, so 23% of the Rockets games will have been against the Clippers so far. If someone is wonder if the Clippers are good, consider that 2 of their 6 wins are against the Rockets.

The Clippers don’t seem good, overall, but Paul George seems very good, and as is his pattern, especially tough and badass against bad teams. Kawhi Leonard and John Wall are unlikely to play, so the Houston crowd will miss the chance to see Rockets Payroll Legend (most dollars per minute played for a team in NBA history?) John Wall in action. At least the Rockets are still paying most of his salary.

As for Leonard, it’s fine to describe his not playing as injury management, or precautionary, or whatever, but given that he’s basically had two years off, doesn’t it seem like he should actually be able to play basketball at this point? Whatever the situation, it’s bad for the Clippers as Leonard isn’t even a part time player at this point. Still feeling pretty decent about my “One Last Contract and Retire for Life” prediction on Kawhi, as he’s played 7% of total available minutes this season for the Clippers.