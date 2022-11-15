NBA on TNT Tuesday Preview: DraftKings odds for both games

The NBA on TNT features two high-profile games Tuesday night as the Memphis Grizzlies, who sit at 9-5, travel to New Orleans to take on the surprising underperforming Pelicans at the smoothie King arena, and the Brooklyn Nets head to Sacramento to take on the surprising Kings. The fact that it is two even matchups makes it an intriguing night, and DraftKings wants to make it even more exciting by letting you bet your favorite spread, Moneyline, total or game prop over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Odds

Memphis Grizzlies (+3.5 +135) visiting New Orleans Pelicans (-3.5 -155) 229 total

As mentioned earlier, the Grizzlies are heading to the big easy-to-take on the Pelicans. The Grizzlies come in with a record of 9-5 and are considered one of the best teams in the Western Conference, as you can see by the -3.5 and the -135 money line. That means you would have to bet 135 dollars to win 100. To top it all off, the Grizzlies are possibly getting back Jaren Jackson Jr., who has been out all year recovering from an injury.

The Pelicans come in tonight as winners in their last game but, overall, have had an up-and-down season. They have dealt with injuries much of the year as Zion Willamson has been in and out of the lineup this season. In addition, CJ McCollum has struggled with his shot all season, only shooting 28 percent from three-point range. That inconsistency makes it difficult to put money down on the Pelicans, but they are playing at home, and you could make 135 dollars on a 100-dollar bet.

As far as the over-under of 229, the Pelicans average 116 a game while the Grizzlies average close to 115 a game and have a significant part of their team coming back tonight in Jackson Jr. I say the over is a safe bet tonight.

Brooklyn Nets (+2 and +115) visiting the Sacramento Kings (-2 and -135) 226.5

The controversy-a-week Brooklyn Nets visit the surprising Sacramento Kings in the late game on TNT. The Nets, who seem to have a national incident every other week, have been one of the most disappointing teams of the year. Even after switching head coaches, there is still plenty of questions for the Nets. They come off a loss to the equally disappointing Lakers, who didn't have LeBron James. Entering tonight, the Nets are 6-8, which makes their being slight favorites a bit of a surprise.

They come in +115, so you must make a 115-dollar bet to win 100. Yes, they are only a two-point favorite, but I wouldn't bet on a Nets win the way they are playing this season. The Kings, on the other hand, may have their best roster in over a decade. The Kings come in at 6-6, and you may say that's not anything special, but when you are a team who hasn't made the playoffs since 2006, you will take a .500 record at any time of the season.

In my opinion, the Kings are the safest bet on the board tonight, at a 100-dollar bet to make 135, and I would pick them to win outright at -2. Keep in mind their record should be better because they have been robbed in recent games by horrible ref calls that the NBA itself admitted were incorrect. So yes, the Kings should be the favorites in this game, so Kings -135 is a great play.

Another great play for me is the over on this game at 226.5. The Kings come in averaging close to 117 points a game, and even though the Nets are not lighting it up from the floor this season, they will have to try and keep pace with the Kings if they have any chance in this game.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.