Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks game preview

The Houston Rockets face a familiar Southwest Division foe in the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets head up I-45 (well, they’ll fly in that direction at least) to take on the 8-5 Mavs.

Dallas is in that fun zone where they probably overachieved last season, but now have the expectations of a team where making the Western Conference Finals is the floor. That’s tough, but luckily for Dallas they traded for a second star in Christian Wood.

I know he became quite the controversial figure in Houston last season, but the combination of playing on a good team and in a contract year has elevated his game to a level…similar to his last contract year. Jason Kidd is bringing him off the bench, which has resulted in fewer minutes but a higher efficiency. He’s shooting career highs from the field and from deep (yes I see you, guy who is pushing up his glasses claiming that he shot 60% from deep one season in Milwaukee, but he went 3-5 total, so shut up).

Dallas pulled out a tight win over the Los Angeles Clippers last night, and might rest one of Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie, who each played 40+ minutes in that contest. If Doncic sits, we could be in for a good one. If he plays, he might score 60.

Tip-off is at 7:30pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest