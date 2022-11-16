Rockets take on Mavericks in the Battle of I-45

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Mavericks SB Nation Blog: Mavs Moneyball

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

I have some great news here for you Rockets fans! The team enters tonight’s matchup 2-1 in contests that I post the game thread. So if they win tonight, that just means I need to start doing more of these, right?

This game marks Houston’s first meeting versus the Mavs since their trade in June. Hopefully the Rockets’ staff has prepared the roster for the vaunted Christian Wood “revenge game” that he likely circled on the calendar.

The Rockets will catch a break as Luka Doncic has officially been ruled out tonight so that he can rest. Perhaps some of the recent frustrations shown by this team can be subsided with a much-needed victory over an in-state rival that is playing on the second night of a back-to-back. A win couldn’t make it worse, that’s for certain.