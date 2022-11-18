Pacerzzz At Rockets!

Houston Rockets (3-12) Indiana Pacers (7-6) November 18, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: The Center of The Toyota, Houston, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Pacerzz SB Nation Blog: Indy Cornrows
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Not Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner
Out:
Rockets: JaeSean Tate, Bruno Fernando, Kevin Porter Jr.
Pacers: Kendall Brown, Chris Duarte
Rockets are going for a streak! They’re also playing at home, which feels odd. They’ll play four games at home, with a lot of time off to eat turkey, and God willing, practice, practice, practice.
Psst. Kevin Porter Jr. is out tonight, let’s see if The Narrative can tell the difference!
Indiana has defied The Wisdom of Pre-Season Crowds by winning basketball games, and not being terrible. The Rockets are not competing with them for a high pick, but instead the Lakers, oops, Pelicans.
Poll
Tonight’s Winner?
-
30%
Rockets!
-
30%
Pacers!
-
38%
SuperSonics!
Loading comments...