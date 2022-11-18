Pacerzzz At Rockets!

Location: The Center of The Toyota, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Not Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Out:

Rockets: JaeSean Tate, Bruno Fernando, Kevin Porter Jr.

Pacers: Kendall Brown, Chris Duarte

Rockets are going for a streak! They’re also playing at home, which feels odd. They’ll play four games at home, with a lot of time off to eat turkey, and God willing, practice, practice, practice.

Psst. Kevin Porter Jr. is out tonight, let’s see if The Narrative can tell the difference!

Indiana has defied The Wisdom of Pre-Season Crowds by winning basketball games, and not being terrible. The Rockets are not competing with them for a high pick, but instead the Lakers, oops, Pelicans.