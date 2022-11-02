Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers game preview

The Houston Rockets return home tonight for the second half of a “home and home” against the Los Angeles Clippers. These teams played on Monday night and despite holding a 5-point lead with under 2 minutes to go, the Rockets got Paul George’d to the tune of a 95-93 loss. It was easily Houston’s best defensive game of the season, and even with the loss that’s something for Stephen Silas and co. to build upon.

Kawhi Leonard will still be out for the Clips, who were also missing former Rockets Robert Covington and John Wall. Both players are day-to-day.

Down the stretch against the Clippers, Silas pulled Alperen Sengun for K.J. Martin, who had the better night. Of course Martin missed a floater and LA pulled off the comeback, so that substitution is under the microscope. I think this speaks to the impending decisions Silas will have to make when Bruno Fernando and Jae’Sean Tate are fully healthy. Think about it: Houston hasn’t been healthy yet this year and Silas is already having trouble juggling minutes. What happens when Fernando, Tate, and Martin are all available and Tari Eason and Usman Garuba are pushing for minutes? And that doesn’t even include the point guard rotation, which has been...not great.

Home teams usually win their game in the “home and home,” so I think the Rockets will have a shot tonight.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest