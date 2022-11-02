Rockets look to take Round 2 against the Clippers

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Clippers SB Nation Blog: Clips Nation

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

The Clippers landed the first punch on Halloween as they won a closely contested 95-93 game that came down to a Paul George game winner over Eric Gordon. Houston hopes to reverse the outcome tonight and avoid the same fate as the cover photo above.

While the Rockets will once again be without Jae’Sean Tate and TyTy Washington, they will benefit from not having to face a Clippers squad that is once again, Kawhi Leonard-less.

Hopefully some home cookin’ will propel Jalen Green back into form as he’s mired in a four game shooting slump. The same can be said about Jabari Smith Jr., who the Rockets should look to get more involved throughout the game. Only 40 seconds separated the team from pulling off the win in LA, but now it’s time to finish the job at home.

Can both Houston teams in action bounce back tonight? We shall see.