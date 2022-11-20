Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game preview

The Houston Rockets play their final pre-Thanksgiving game tonight against the Golden State Warriors, who are looking for their first road win of the season.

That’s not a typo, as the Warriros are 0-8 on the road and 7-1 at home. Those records also aren’t a typo, even though it feels like every game the Warriors play is in San Francisco. Seriously. Imagine Steph coming around a n illegal questionable screen from Draymond Green. As he rises up and nails the shot, the camera pans out and we see a raucous Chase Center losing their minds. The score is 6-2 and we’re 2 minutes into the game. For real, the Warriors never play on the road. Or at least, all of their home games are on national television.

There’s been plenty of talk about Golden State’s sluggish start, but I’ll reiterate here: the Warriors are not dead. They won’t be dead anytime soon. They will figure it out. Their defense will return to elite levels. Klay Thompson will start making everything. Their bench play will improve. It’s all going to happen, because nothing bad ever really happens to the Warriors. Sure, they had two whole years where they were banged up and landed high picks in the lottery. Then it all went perect for them again. Until Curry retires, they’ll be a championship-level team. In baseball, we say that the American League goes through the Houston Astros until it doesn’t. In basketball, the Western Conference goes through the Warriors until it doesn’t. Honestly, who’s better than a 90% Golden State squad in the West? In the East, I could see the Bucks (firing on all cyliners) keep up, but in the West, if the Dubs are healthy, it’s them.

Now that the Rockets are rebuilding, it’s a little easier to swallow.

Tip-off is at 6pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest