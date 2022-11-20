Houston Rockets shootaround: Update on Porter Jr injury status

The Houston Rockets had their shoot-around today in preparation for their matchup with the Golden State Warriors tonight at Toyota Center. The Rockets are coming off a tough loss to the Pacers in a game they led by double digits early and fell apart late.

The Rockets were without Kevin Porter Jr. last game as he was out with a sore back. Alperen Sengun was added to the injury report with a groin injury he sustained during the Pacer's loss. Here is the update from this morning's shoot-around.

Injury update

Porter Jr. talked to the media after today's shootaround and stated he was feeling better and tried to play the last game but was targeting tonight's game vs. the Warriors. The Rockets stated that Porter Jr. had been upgraded to questionable from doubtful. That means he went from a 75 percent chance to being out to now 50-50. Porter Jr seemed in good spirits today and is trying everything possible to get back on the court tonight.

I asked Porter Jr if you could see some things on the court from the sideline that you may miss while playing.

Yeah, definitely, like you say, you never wanna miss games. I love being out there with my guys going to war, but, uh, when you have opportunity to sit back, and watch from a different perspective, you definitely, um, get to see the game a little more. It slows down for you and, you get to see some reads that you typically miss being on the floor, uh, that you see being off the floor. So definitely you make it, uh, what it is. Um, try to make the best of it. You miss the game, but you can get some out of it for sure.

Sengun was out at shoot-around today, ran full-court drills, and didn't seem to be laboring on the court. There probably won't be another update closer to game time. It looks like he should play, but he will be testing it out pregame before a final decision is made.

The Rockets take on the Warriors tonight 6ct at Toyota Center.