Rockets Host Warriors

Houston Rockets (3-13) Olden State Warriors (7-9) November 20, 2022, 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: The Center of The Toyota, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Warriorz SB Nation Blog: Golden State of Mind

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Maybe Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Maybe Alperen Sengun

Warrios: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Out:

Rockets: JaeSean Tate, Bruno Fernando, Maybe Kevin Porter Jr., Maybe Alperen Sengun

Warriors:

The Golden State Warriors are defending NBA Champions, and their starting lineup is by a good margin, the best in the NBA. Steph Curry is averaging over 32 points a game on high efficiency. The Warriors bench is a mess.

If the Rockets can survive the Warriors starting unit, they have a chance in this game. Given the state of their defense, that chance isn’t great, especially if they’re without Porter and Sengun.

More thoughts on the state of the Rockets and Warriors after the game.