NBA Tuesday on TNT: Nets vs. 76ers; Lakers vs. Suns

The NBA is back on TNT tonight with some interesting matchups, and we have the full Draft Kings odds ready for you by heading over to here.

Draft Kings Odds

Brooklyn Nets (-7.5, -115) @ Philadelphia 76ers (+7.5, -105) Over Under = 217

The Nets are heading over to Philly to take on the 76ers in the early game on TNT. These two teams met in the presseason, with Philly taking a 127-108 victory. Since then, both teams are hovering at or near .500 in the regular season, but the big story tonight is the return of Ben Simmons to Philadelphia. Simmons was parked on the bench for his first matchup against his former team in last season’s contest.

While there aren’t any player props open at the moment for the man of the hour, I would like to focus on Simmons’ teammate, Kevin Durant. He is currently (+370) to achieve a double-double. I like those odds the best among all of the eligible players. With Joel Embiid out tonight for Philly, it will give KD some more opportunities to snatch some rebounds. Bet $10 on that prop and you could end up with $47.

Los Angeles Lakers (+10, -110) @ Phoenix Suns (-10, -110) Over Under = 226

In the nightcap, the LeBron-less Lake Show takes on the CP3-less Suns tonight in a game that still has some intrigue to it. With Anthony Davis returning to form, I wouldn’t be surprised if LA manages to keep this relatively entertaining.

Pivoting once more from the guy I was talking about, I have my eyes set on Devin Booker matching KD in the double-double column. He’s had two this month and without Chris Paul active, I could see him handing out ten plus assists this evening. At (+440) odds, betting $10 on Booker would get you $54. That $20 Booker x KD parlay would earn you $91 after all is said and done.

A TNT doubleheader and a DraftKings double-double parlay = a match made in heaven.

