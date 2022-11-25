Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks game preview

The Houston Rockets have their Opening Night rematch with the Atlanta Hawks tonight, but I know that everyone really wants to read my political hot takes regarding the upcomingUS Senate runoff in Georgia.

Just kidding. Can you imagine if I took a game preview and turned it into politics? Darren would fire me so fast.

Anyway, the Rockets and Hawks did meet in each team’s first game. The Rockets hung around, aided by Bruno Fernando, but succumbed in the end to Atlanta’s feistiness. Newly-acquired Dejounte Murray had 20/11/5/5. In fact, four Hawks starters scored at least 20 points. The Rockets will have to find a way to contain Murray and Trae Young in order to have a chance tonight.

The Rockets have Bruno Fernando listed as questionable, Jalen Green and Josh Christopher as probable, Alperen Sengun as doubtful, and Jae’Sean Tate as out. It’ll be nice to see Fernando again since he’s been Houston’s only source of interior defense.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest