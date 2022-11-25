Will Rockets get their revenge against Hawks?

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, KJ Martin , Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Hawks : Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, AJ Griffin, John Collins, Clint Capela

It feels like it was just a week ago when these two teams met up for the NBA season opener. The vibes across Rockets fans were filled with optimism despite the 117-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

And it was for good reason too, Houston re-tooled and somewhat embraced the youth movement and still look more then competent out there competing with a playoff contender.

Since then, the Houston Rockets has been fumbling around the place. After 17 games, they’re 3-14 and are responsible for featuring the third-worst defense (116 ppg) and second-worst in offense (108 ppg) basketball.

But who knows? Today may be the day they add another ‘W’ in the win/loss column. Not only is tonight a home game, the team is coming off an extended break that included Thanksgiving.

These factors could lead to an upset tonight.

But hey, what do I know. I’m just a blog boy right? One thing’s for sure, this is going to be a fun game. Comment below and let us know your thoughts about tonights game.