Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game preview

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder feel like they’ll have their fates intertwined forever.

First, they were brought together by the James Harden trade. The two teams met in the playoffs twice, both times in the first round, and both times won by the superior team. There was also a James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook MVP debate that I won’t rehash. And finally, there was the Westbrook trade that gave control of Houston’s draft picks to OKC after next season.

So among other things, OKC is a big reason why Houston wants to try their hands one last time in the lottery. Maybe the third time will be the charm and Houston can snag the top prize.

Back to the present though. Both teams won tough games against playoff teams from the East last night. OKC took down Chicago in overtime and Houston roared back to overtake Atlanta late in the fourth quarter.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on NBA TV and AT&T SportsNet Southwest