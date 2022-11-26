Rockets take on Thunder looking for second straight win

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, KJ Martin , Jabari Smith Jr., Bruno Fernando

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lue Dort, Jalen Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski

The Rockets are coming off of a big win against the Atlanta Hawks and are looking to go on a win streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at the Toyota Center. The Rockets have been playing pretty well at home and are hoping that continues tonight depsite the back-to-back set. We’ll be looking for Jabari Smith and Jalen Green to continue their stellar play.

