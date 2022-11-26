Rockets take on Thunder looking for second straight win

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-11) vs. Houston Rockets (4-14) November 25, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Thunder SB Nation Blog: Welcome to Loud City
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, KJ Martin , Jabari Smith Jr., Bruno Fernando
Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lue Dort, Jalen Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski
The Rockets are coming off of a big win against the Atlanta Hawks and are looking to go on a win streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at the Toyota Center. The Rockets have been playing pretty well at home and are hoping that continues tonight depsite the back-to-back set. We’ll be looking for Jabari Smith and Jalen Green to continue their stellar play.
