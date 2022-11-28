 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rockets At Nuggets

How about you DON’T play against your idol?

By Xiane
Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets
That was great, but I need, ah, less.
Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets (12-7) vs. Houston Rockets (5-14) November 28, 2022, 8:00 p.m. CT

Location: It All Smells Like Weed! Ball Arena

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Nuggetz SB Nation Blog: Denver Stiffs

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon , Jabari Smith Jr., Bruno Fernando or Maybe Alperen Sengun, who knows?

Neggets: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Christian Braun?, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Possible Injuries:

Rockets: JaeSean Tate

Nuggests: Michael Porter Jr, Jeff Green, Bones Hyland, Colin Gillespie

Most of the Nuggets injuries are of the DTD variety, so the lineups may change.

The Rockets look to bring their win streak to three games! The Nuggets want to do the same thing! Only one team is getting Bruno Fernando back into the lineup, though, and that’s the Rockets. Nikola Jokic has been warned.

Let’s try not to get too angry, knowing that this too shall pass, one way or another.

