NBA Tuesday on TNT: Warriors vs. Mavericks and Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

The NBA is back on TNT tonight with some interesting matchups

Make sure you check out the different ways you can make some extra cash.

Two teams who have underperformed so far this season but are both still considered playoff contenders take to the court tonight on TNT for the early game. This will be the first matchup of the year between them, both regular and preseason, so there’s no history to go by this season, but by all intents and purposes, this should be a high-scoring affair.

The Warriors are averaging 118 points per contest, with the Mavs ticking the box at 109, which would put you just a shade below the over-under if you’re son inclined on those odds, currently paying out at -110, which means you’d need to bet $110 to pull a $100 profit ($210 payout).

The Warriors are you favorite tonight overall as a -1.5 spread shows, and I think with the way the Mavs have bee struggling of late, taking the Dubs and the under could wind up lucrative.

As for player props, Luka Doncic holds an over under of 32.5 points, and while he’s been on an epic tear this season, that’s a little too high for my tastes to count on when there’s money involved. Stephen Curry at over/under 27.5 is much more palatable for my tastes. I’d swing the over on Steph at -110 and stay away from Luka.

However, a good bet for Luka might be for a triple double, which currently sits at +530, meaning if you wager $100 and nails it, that’s a $530 payout.

The late game looks like another potentially tight affair, with both of these teams sitting right next to each other in the stands as well. The Clippers are dealing with some injury uncertainty, with John Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Luke Kennard all on the sidelines, while Portland is not without its share of bumps and bruises as well. Damien Lillard and Keon Johnson will both miss this one.

The game being in Oregon does give Portland an edge in my book, but I am a little afraid of that 3.5-point spread, because I think this is a close one, but I might take the over 211 total points as a much safer bet. These teams combine to average 216 together on the year, and even with the injuries, I like them both to put up some points.

My two favorite player props in this one are Afernee Simmons at 23.5 points, paying at -115 either way. I’d bet the over. And I also like Norman Powell at 18.5 points over/under. I like the over for Powell as well. Someone needs to score for the Clips, and it pays at -110.

The injuries for tonight’s contests make things a little sketchy on the betting front, but taking a look at thos eplayers designed to fill in the gaps are the most likely chance to go home tonight with a little extra cash in your pocket.

