Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets game preview

The Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets will run it back tonight.

The Rockets hung with the Nuggets for two-and-a-half quarters, but the quality and consistency of Denver won out in the end. Denver’s bench had been a weak spot, but their rotation guys off the bench outplayed Houston’s unit pretty handily. For more on the first game, check out Xiane’s recap.

It will be interesting to see if Michael Porter Jr. and Bones Hyland will be available for the Nuggets, after both missed Monday’s contest. If they play, it’s hard to see Houston hanging around for as long.

Sorry for such a bare bones preview, but these teams just played each other on Monday. There’s not a ton of new things you can say about a team two days later. Nikola Jokic is still incredible. Jamal Murray can still take over a game. Houston still turns the ball over too much. You get it.

Tip-off is at 8pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest