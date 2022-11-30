Will the Rockets get their revenge against the Nuggets tonight?

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Nuggets : Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

The last time both the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets met on the court, Denver went on to spoil Houstons first win streak of the season.

Despite it being a close game in the first half, the Nuggets put up 35 points on an efficient 65 percent from the field in the third quarter that sparked the Rockets downfall.

The Rockets hope to put that performance behind them and steal a win. However, they’ll have their hands full trying to stop the reigning two time MVP Nikola Jokic.

If there was a game plan to win tonight, it would be Houston’s commitment to defense.

According to cleaningtheglass.com in the last two weeks the Rockets have been trending upwards defensively, As Houston was ranked 13th (111.7) in the league in that span compared to 27th (115.9) for the whole season .

It’s no coincidence that the Rockets were playing .500 ball that span that included their two game win streak against the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Regardless of the result of tonights game, the vibes will still be immaculate!