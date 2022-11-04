Rockets practice report: Updates on Jae’Sean Tate and Jabari Smith Jr.

The Houston Rockets held a practice today at the Toyota Center for the first time in over a week. The Rockets are heading out on yet another road trip in what has been one of the craziest schedules to start an NBA season.

The Rockets play 10 of their first 13 on the road, which ties a record, and Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle calculated the number of miles the Rockets will be covering on the next road trip: 4,800 miles over the next nine days and four games. Today, a few Rockets were not in attendance for practice, and here is the update from Coach Silas.

Latest from practice

Coach Silas gave an update on the status of several players. Jae’Sean Tate was not at practice today and is likely out tomorrow.

Jabari Smith, who had an ankle injury late in the Rockets’ loss to the Clippers, was not at practice today because of an illness. Coach Silas said his ankle seemed fine, but they haven't decided if he will play tomorrow vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

TyTy Washington was in and out of practice and didn't participate in any live-action.

Bruno Fernando is still out and will not play tomorrow or, more than likely, during this road trip.

I also asked Coach Silas about the possibility of having Smith in the mid-post more so he can operate from a post-up or face-up shot and not just depend on his 3-point shooting.

Yeah, I mean, he just needs to feel comfortable on the floor, so we’re figuring that out as we go along. Like he had two elbow catches last game. He made one of them and he missed one. And having him on the elbow, not just as a scorer, but as a passer, we’re gonna explore that some. So, yeah, the dribble-up one in front of our bench where he could have pulled up for a three and shot a long two with his heels on the three-point line — that wasn’t necessarily what we’re looking for, but he has shown an ability to shoot the pull up and transition as well as give it up and trail in transition. His three-point shooting, it really sets up the rest of this game, and people are hugged up to him, and they close out to him so you can get to new drives or pull ups or whatever off that.

The Rockets are off to a slow start and will be looking to get back into the win column versus the Timberwolves tomorrow at the Target Center in Minnestota.