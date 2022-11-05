Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game preview

Tonight, the Houston Rockets begin one of the weirdest road trips that I can remember.

Obviously, this stretch begins tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team then flies all the way south to Orlando. After that, they fly back north to Toronto, before flying all the way back south to wrap up the trip in New Orleans. The good news is that there are no back-to-backs, and the final flight (New Orleans to Houston) should be short. Houston will then stay in Texas for two weeks, with a single game in Dallas separating five home games.

Tonight’s game will be the last time that the Rockets are competing with the Astros for the attention of Houston sports fans. As exciting as playoff baseball can be, I’m ready for a more relaxed season to unfold with the Rockets.

Jabari Smith Jr. missed practice yesterday due to an illness. He’s also nursing an ankle injury. Jae’Sean Tate has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury as well.

For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert missed the Timberwolves’s last game due to illness. Clearly, the flu/cold is out and about these days, so make sure you stay warm and hydrated.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest