Rockets head to Minnesota to take on Timberwolves

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Timberwolves SB Nation Blog: Canis Hoopus

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, KJ Martin, Alperen Sengun

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid

Some injury updates for today’s game. Jabari Smith Jr. is out for the Rockets, while Rudy Gobert is out for the Timberwolves. Both are out with an illness.

The Rockets will be looking to get anything going offensively and get their second win of the season while they continue to be road warriors and play the majority of their games away from the Toyota Center. There will be three more road games after this one before they get back to H-town.

Don’t forget to check out AK’s game preview before things get started.

Let’s go Rockets!