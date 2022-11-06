Rockets blitzed by Timberwolves 129-117

Another day, another game of horrid defense for the Houston Rockets. They gave up 40 points in the first quarter to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 68 points in the first half and allowed the Wolves to shoot 61.3 percent from the field and 15-for-33 from beyond the arc for the game in a 129-117 defeat.

Alperen Sengun was your best overall Rocket, as he went for 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting to go along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists, while Jalen Green put up 21 points but was just 6-for-16 from the field.

Overall, though, it was again the defense that let the Rockets down, as the Wolves packed on 103 points through three quarters before taking their foot off the gas in the final frame.

The additions of Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. haven’t had the desired effect on Houston’s defense, though Smith was out this game with an illness, and Eason was effective to the tune of 17 points and 6 boards off the bench on 6-for-8 from the field. But as disjointed as Houston’s offense has been this season, the defense has perhaps been even worse.

Other Rockets notables were KJ Martin going for 17 points on 6-for-8 from the field, while Kevin Porter Jr. went for 13 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, but he shot just 3-for-12, making Houston’s starting backcourt a combined 9-for-28 from the floor in this one.

The Wolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns with 25 and Anthony Edwards with 19.

The Rockets are off today but will return to action with another road game against the Orlando Magic and have another three road games before returning home to the Toyota Center in what has been a brutal travel schedule to start off the year for a young a team.