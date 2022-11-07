Rockets injury update heading into tonight’s matchup with Magic

The Houston Rockets come into tonight's game vs. the Orlando Magic at 1-9 and last in the Western Conference. The Rockets have dealt with injuries throughout going back to training camp. Jae’Sean Tate has been in and out of the lineup, and recently Bruno Fernando and Jabri Smith have missed games. Unfortunately, that will continue into tonight's game, as the Rockets recently released the latest injury report.

The Rockets reported that Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable with an illness, and Bruno Fernando and Jae’Sean Tate are both out. Porter Jr. and Jalen Green are the only players to play in all 10 games so far. There is some good news Jabari Smith is expected to play tonight after missing the last game with an illness. TyTy Washington has been upgraded to questionable after missing the entire first part of the season.

There should be another update later in the day from the Rockets, and we should have a better idea if Porter Jr. will miss his first game of the season or not. Tonight's game is one of the few times to start the year that the Rockets won't be huge underdogs considering the Magic aren't much better at the moment, coming in at 2-8. Of course, tonight's major storyline is the matchup between Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith.

All 30 teams are in action tonight as the NBA takes off election night. The Rockets and Magic tip off at 6:15ct.