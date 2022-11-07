Jabari Smith Jr. and Paolo Banchero face off as the Rockets visit the Magic

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Magic: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr.

Tonight’s bout pits the first overall pick, Paolo Banchero, versus the third overall pick, Jabari Smith Jr., in a matchup that many thought would have these players wearing opposite colors just a few months ago. Before Orlando curiously pivoted from Jabari to Paolo right before the draft, it was practically a foregone conclusion that the Duke product was headed to Houston.

Either way, tonight figures to be an exciting duel between some of the league’s brightest youth. Although both teams come into this matchup with a combined three wins, it will be fun to watch this assortment of high lottery picks get after it, especially after the competitive nature that was shown in their Las Vegas Summer League game.

The Rockets are still shorthanded as you may have already seen, but that just means there’s opportunity for others to step up.

