Will Houston be able to get their first winning streak of the season? or fall prey to Toronto’s Jurassic Park?

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Raptors SB Nation Blog: Raptors HQ

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Christian Koloko

Tonight the Houston Rockets are in enemy territory as they play the Toronto Raptors tonight with the hopes that they can net their first winning streak of the season. If there was ever a night to do so, it’s tonight.

The Raptors are coming off a back to back against the Chicago Bulls in which they split the season series 1-1. Also, don’t forget to add that their star forward, Pascal Siakam, is sidelined with an injury. Even with that being said, the Raptors aren’t slouches either.

A player to watch for on the Rockets is the play of Alperen Sengun, who has been blossoming this season, putting up 17 points and 10 rebounds a game on 58% field goal shooting. Win or lose, this will be a fun game, regardless.