Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game preview

The Houston Rockets are coming off a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Milwaukee Bucks are on a 4-game winning streak and challenging the Celtics for Eastern Conference supremacy.

Obviously, the Bucks revolve around Giannis Antetokounmpo. The rest of the squad is filled with players that know their roles and are empowered to display their skills when necessary. Jrue Holliday and Khris Middleton are All-Stars, and Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and George Hill are well-established role players. The Bucks are one of the true contenders in the NBA, and that’s why they’re double digit favorites tonight in Houston. And they’re missing Joe Ingles, who might return late in the season and give them a boost

Houston’s best chance at this one is trying to wall off the paint and close out on shooters. They also can’t turn the ball over carelessly and allow Milwaukee to score easy buckets.

Tip-off is at 6pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest