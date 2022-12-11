Rockets have Sunday showdown with Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (19-6) vs. Houston Rockets (7-18) December 11, 2022, 6:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Bucks SB Nation Blog: Brew Hoop
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
The Rockets are back home for seven in a row, and they’ve played significantly better at the confines of the Toyota Center than they have on the road, but the competition isn’t about to be easy, with games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns on the immediate horizon.
First up is the game against the Bucks, and you can’t help but worry what Giannis is going to do to our Houston interior defense. No idea how they’re going to handle that, but it’s likely to have a poor outcome at that matchup for Houston regardless of what option they choose.
Stranger things have certainly happened, but this is going to be uphill sledding for our young good guys in red. Nevertheless... let’s go Rockets!
