Rockets have Sunday showdown with Bucks

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Bucks SB Nation Blog: Brew Hoop

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

The Rockets are back home for seven in a row, and they’ve played significantly better at the confines of the Toyota Center than they have on the road, but the competition isn’t about to be easy, with games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns on the immediate horizon.

First up is the game against the Bucks, and you can’t help but worry what Giannis is going to do to our Houston interior defense. No idea how they’re going to handle that, but it’s likely to have a poor outcome at that matchup for Houston regardless of what option they choose.

Stranger things have certainly happened, but this is going to be uphill sledding for our young good guys in red. Nevertheless... let’s go Rockets!