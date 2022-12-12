Jalen Green’s 30 leads Rockets in 97-92 upset of Bucks

If you had the Houston Rockets defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in a defensive battle on your weekend sports bingo card, raise your hand. Okay, no one? I figured.

But nonetheless, the Rockets held the Bucks to just 36.7 percent shooting from the field and 12-for-43 shooting from three, and the team, who were coached on Sunday by John Lucas, dedicated the victory to head coach Stephen Silas, whose father Paul Silas passed away yesterday, and they defeated Milwaukee 97-92.

Jalen Green led the way for the Rockets with 30 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists on 12-for-21 shooting, but again, it was Houston’s suprise defense that got it done for the Rockets, holding Milwaukee to just 13 points in the decisive fourth period. Green scored 12 in the frame, almost outscoring the Bucks by himself in the quarter.

Houston also got 18 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and a block from Kevin Porter Jr. and 10 points and 7 boards from Kenyon Martin Jr. to round out the double-figure scorers for Houston. Jabari Smith Jr. had 6 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and a block, in addition to hitting two clutch free throws in the closing seconds that sealed the game for Houston. He also played good defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo and helped to hold the Milwaukee star to just 16 points on 7-for-17 from the field.

Jrue Holiday led the way for Milwaukee with 25 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals, while Bobby Portis finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds off the bench.

The Rockets are now off tonight but will continue with their homestand on Tuesday night when they will look to upset another top team when they matchup with the Phoenix Suns.