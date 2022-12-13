NBA Finals contenders face off on TNT

The NBA has a tasty slate of nationally televised games on TNT tonight. If you’re looking for something else to watch before or after the Rockets game, these games could be a lot of fun.

In the first matchup, the past two NBA champions square off in Milwaukee as the Bucks take on the Golden State Warriors. The line is Bucks -4.5. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry are both in the top 5 in scoring at over 30 points per game. Antetokounmpo’s over/under for points is 31.5, while Curry’s is sitting at 28.5. I know the Bucks sport a great defense, but Curry can annhilate anyone. On the other side, the Warriors haven’t been able to defend at the level they’re used to. With that said, I think there’s a real chance for a Bucks blowout in this one. I might be tempted to take Giannis’s under on the points total and take the Bucks to cover.

In the nightcap, the two teams with the most NBA titles go at it as the Boston Celtics take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the City of Angels. The Celtics have dropped two straight but are still considered one of the top two teams in the East (along with the Bucks). The C’s did play last night while the Lakers last played on Sunday. With that said, Boston is favored by 3.5 in this one. I think the Celtics are the better team, but LA’s had the time off and know that now is the time to start making a push. I’d probably grab the points and hope for a close game.

