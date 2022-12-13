Rowdy Rockets take on Skidding Suns

December 13, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Suns SB Nation Blog: Bright Side of the Sun

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Suns: Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton

It’s been 11 days since these teams last played, a 122-121 victory for the Rockets as they survived a wild sequence at the end of the game. Since then, both teams have been on unfamiliar trajectories.

The Rockets broke the Suns six game win streak on that 12/2 game and since then Phoenix has only won once and has lost four straight. During that time Houston has gone 2-2 with wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks, both solid victories.

Houston lucks out tonight with Devin Booker missing his second straight game due to hamstring tightness, but they should still be weary of a good team that has been embroiled in miniature drama and a losing streak.

Another aspect to this game that brings intrigue is the Suns rumored interest in Eric Gordon and/or Kenyon Martin Jr. Will another close look at these two give an extra sense of urgency to make a move? If so, what’s the price?

Perhaps more importantly, who will Chris Paul beef with tonight?

Tune in to see!