Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat game preview

By their own lofty standards, the Miami Heat have had a disappointing start to the season. I know they’ve missed Jimmy Butler for a chunk of games, but the Heat pride themselves on their culture and ability to pick up the slack. With the eighth-best record in the East as of this writing, Miami is underperforming but likely realize they still have time to find a rhythm. Remember that at this point last year we were wondering if the Celtics should tear it down and trade Jaylen Brown.

The Houston Rockets have won five straight home games, and now must continue to exert that high level of effort on the defensive end. That’s where Houston’s mojo is starting. Offensively, it’s all about seeing improvement and an upward trend from the young players, and we’re starting to see them put it together. It’s a good time to be a Rockets fan, even if by saying that I’m almost guaranteeing that the Heat will dominate tonight.

Miami won a close game over the Thunder last night, so they had to play all their regulars normal minutes. Houston of course was off last night, so that could be a key factor tonight.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest