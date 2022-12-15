 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rocket Heat

Or Houston vs Miami

By Xiane
/ new
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets
You dribble too much! No YOU dribble too much!
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat (14-15) v.s Houston Rockets (9-18)

December 15, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Heat SB Nation Blog: Hot, Hot, Hot, Hot, Hot, Hot, Hoops

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Heats: I really couldn’t tell you, everyone on Miami is seemingly either O or DTD. Ok, here they are: Jumby Butler, Tile Herro, Martin Martin, Wax Strus, OMG it’s Udonis Haslem

The Rockets play the Heats and maybe the Rockets will look better than last time, where a depleted Miami simply played more organized basketball and won?

Poll

Winner?

view results
  • 11%
    Heat Culture
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Heat Counter-Culture
    (0 votes)
  • 5%
    Heat Physical Culture
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Heat Culture Heroes
    (0 votes)
  • 50%
    Rockets
    (9 votes)
  • 33%
    Culture Vultures
    (6 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

More From The Dream Shake

Loading comments...