Rocket Heat

December 15, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Heat SB Nation Blog: Hot, Hot, Hot, Hot, Hot, Hot, Hoops

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Heats: I really couldn’t tell you, everyone on Miami is seemingly either O or DTD. Ok, here they are: Jumby Butler, Tile Herro, Martin Martin, Wax Strus, OMG it’s Udonis Haslem

The Rockets play the Heats and maybe the Rockets will look better than last time, where a depleted Miami simply played more organized basketball and won?