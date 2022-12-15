Rocket Heat

Miami Heat (14-15) v.s Houston Rockets (9-18)
December 15, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Heat SB Nation Blog: Hot, Hot, Hot, Hot, Hot, Hot, Hoops
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Heats: I really couldn’t tell you, everyone on Miami is seemingly either O or DTD. Ok, here they are: Jumby Butler, Tile Herro, Martin Martin, Wax Strus, OMG it’s Udonis Haslem
The Rockets play the Heats and maybe the Rockets will look better than last time, where a depleted Miami simply played more organized basketball and won?
Poll
Winner?
-
11%
Heat Culture
-
0%
Heat Counter-Culture
-
5%
Heat Physical Culture
-
0%
Heat Culture Heroes
-
50%
Rockets
-
33%
Culture Vultures
