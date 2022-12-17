 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rockets vs Trailblazers game thread

By Lachard Binkley
Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Trailblazers SBNation blog: Blazers Edge

Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Portland TrailBlazers: Jerami Grant is out for the Blazers. Lillard, Simons, Hart (probable), Grant (out) Nurkic

The Rockets take on the Blazers after having their five-game home winning streak snapped at the hands of the Heat (and refs).

