Rockets host the Spurs as they take on their friends on I-10

San Antonio Spurs (9-20) v.s Houston Rockets (9-20)
December 19, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Spurs SB Nation Blog: Pounding The Rock
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Spurs: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl
Two
powerhouse teams collide tonight at the Toyota Center and only one will come out victorious! Will your Rockets even the season series or will the Spurs triumph yet again in this in-state rivalry?
With both teams nuzzled up at the bottom of the Western Conference standings it will be riveting to watch what intentions they play with as the Wemby sweepstakes heats up.
It would behoove Houston to come out strong after two disappointing results and defeat this Spurs team that owns the worst point differential in the league.
What takeaways are you most looking for in this game? Let us know in the chat below!
