Rockets host the Spurs as they take on their friends on I-10

December 19, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Spurs SB Nation Blog: Pounding The Rock

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Spurs: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl

Two powerhouse teams collide tonight at the Toyota Center and only one will come out victorious! Will your Rockets even the season series or will the Spurs triumph yet again in this in-state rivalry?

With both teams nuzzled up at the bottom of the Western Conference standings it will be riveting to watch what intentions they play with as the Wemby sweepstakes heats up.

It would behoove Houston to come out strong after two disappointing results and defeat this Spurs team that owns the worst point differential in the league.

What takeaways are you most looking for in this game? Let us know in the chat below!