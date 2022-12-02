Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns game preview

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The Phoenix Suns have won six straight games and have worked their way back to the top of the Western Conference. They have done this despite the fact that Chris Paul hasn’t played in a game for them since November 7. Oh, and Devin Booker dropped 51 points in three quarters the other night. He did that while shooting 20-25 from the field and only attempting six free throws. Booker’s been a superstar for a while, but now he’s dropping stat lines that have Steph Curry and Kevin Durant envious.

The Houston Rockets are in the middle of a four-game road trip that concludes tomorrow night in the Bay Area. To say that a Phoenix-Golden State back-to-back is a cruel gift to Stephen Silas and the young Rockets is an understatement. It may not be the prettiest 24 hours of Rockets basketball.

Tip-off is at 8pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest